Status Updates: Wheel of Time Showrunner Wants Eight Seasons, Final Space is Done, and More

By johnnyjay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatus Updates: Updates for the sci fi and fantasy shows currently airing/streaming or those waiting for word on their fates. You can see the status of all the active, returning, upcoming, and recently cancelled/ended shows at our Cancellation Watch Page. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) (Upcoming, Renewed for...

Collider

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Showrunner Teases Prequel Series, Possibility of Season 2

Declan De Barra, showrunner for the upcoming Netflix prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin, has revealed a few details about how the new show came about and its world in a sitdown with EW. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a live-action prequel miniseries that tackles a major event in Witcher history: the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that brought humans, elves, and monsters together in the same world.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “Lost in Space” Final Season

Following a first teaser last month, Netflix has premiered the full official trailer for the third and final season of its reboot of the classic sci-fi cult hit “Lost in Space” which returns December 1st. The second season finale saw the Robinson children taking a ship and heading to their...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Love Life’ Showrunners on Importance of Finale’s Marcus-Mia Epilogue, Season 3 Plans for New Lead

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of HBO Max’s “Love Life” anthology series.) The second season of HBO Max’s “Love Life” ended with Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) and Mia Hines (Jessica Williams) as married parents to a new baby named Audrey. The couple spends Episode 10 juggling the little girl, Marcus’ new career as an author and Mia’s drawn-out decision to leave her job, all while working to keep themselves in the same level of bliss they hit when they finally got together in Episode 9.
TV SERIES
/Film

The Wheel Of Time's Rand And Perrin Talk Acting Against Wolves And What To Expect In Season 2 [Interview]

Two of those youths who find themselves thrust onto this journey are Rand al'Thor and Perrin Aybara, who are respectively played by Josha Stradowski and Marcus Rutherford. /Film talked with Stradowski and Rutherford about taking on these major roles for Amazon's adaptation of the books by Robert Jordan, including the secretive audition process and what they thinks fans will be excited about when season 2 rolls around.
TV SERIES
Person
Olan Rogers
Collider

'The Witcher' Showrunner Wants Next Anime Project to be More Standalone Than 'Nightmare of the Wolf'

The Witcher Season 2 is right around the corner, but that is not the only adventure in the universe that fans of the franchise should get excited about. Showrunner of the Netflix series Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, also oversees all The Witcher spin-off projects and went on to give some details about the next anime film in the series.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Showrunner Rafe Judkins Planned Out Entire Series in Advance

The Wheel of Time's showrunner has a plan to adapt the entire book series by Robert Jordan in eight seasons. Amazon Studios' upcoming The Wheel of TIme show is a live-action adaptation of the popular fantasy book series by Robert Jordan. The book series is notable for many reasons, one of which is that it includes 13 full-length novels, all of which are hundreds of pages long and encompasses dozens of characters in interweaving plots. That's a lot of ground to cover for any television series, especially given the infamous ending of other once-popular fantasy shows like Game of Thrones.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: La Brea Rebounds, Chucky Slips, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. As expected, NBC’s La Brea rebounded after taking a hit in the ratings last week going up against the World Series. The show pulled a 0.58 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 4.7 million total viewers on Tuesday, and it was the second highest rated scripted show for the evening. Currently, it appears to be on track for a second season renewal. Over on Syfy, Chucky slipped to a 0.20 rating with 517 total viewers (including its simulcast on USA), its lowest numbers yet. But NBCUniversal has an ownership stake in the show, and it is probably still doing well enough to get a second season nod. On Monday on The CW, 4400 slipped a tick to a 0.07 score with 354 total viewers. But it airs on the network that prefers to renew shows rather than cancel them, so it should probably be okay. The full ratings for the week will be available in the Tuesday Sci Fi TV Update post.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time': Showrunner Rafe Judkins Teases the Wild Swings in Store For the Amazon Series

The Wheel of Time is yet another 2021 project based on a famously "unadaptable" sci-fi/fantasy property — and one thing it has in common with Dune and Foundation is having the right person behind the scenes, dedicated to making the story come alive on screen against all odds. In the case of the upcoming Amazon series, that person was showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), who oversaw the process of transforming Robert Jordan's multi-book series into an epic tale revolving around what happens when an Aes Sedai known as Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) comes to a small village in search of the special young person who might be key to saving this world.
TV SERIES
Popculture

darkhorizons.com

theplaylist.net

‘The Wheel Of Time’ TV Review: A Ponderous Slog Of A Show That Desperately Wants To Be The Next ‘Game Of Thrones’

Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Time” is a ponderous slog, a show that wants so badly to be the next “Game of Thrones” or even “The Witcher” that it telegraphs its pretentious self-seriousness with every line of dialogue and slow turn in the plot. It’s a death march through fantasy TV clichés that likely worked splendidly on the page in Robert Jordan’s books, wherein readers could imagine the exciting world that the people behind this show never bothered to create. Those fans may bring depth from the entire series that enriches this show, but everyone else is going to be lost. The narrative behind some of the pre-premiere buzz has been that Jordan’s books really inspired “Game of Thrones” and so this isn’t a copy as much as an ancestor to the HBO hit. The truth is that this particular version of the show, one that mistakes slow pace for serious drama, doesn’t exist in this form without the HBO juggernaut. And yet it’s almost as if no one involved here understood what made that show great.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time' Producers on How Many Seasons the Show Might Run and Why Rosamund Pike Wears Pants

The Wheel of Time making it to the screen is quite the impressive feat, given the massive amount of material upon which the Amazon fantasy series is based, not to mention the usual difficulties that come with creating any sort of new fictional world for television. Instrumental to that cause were producers Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level) and Marigo Kehoe (Outlander), who helped bring showrunner Rafe Judkins, not to mention a talented international ensemble including Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden, together.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Already Has 'Big Plans' For Season 2

The showrunner of the new live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series has a message for the CEO of Netflix: the show is just warming up. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Goya Studios premiere of the sci-fi anime series, show developer André Nemec talked about where the show has gone and where he wants it to go. "Cowboy Bebop" is a live-action iteration of the highly influential anime series of the same name, following a ragtag group of space-traveling bounty hunters in 2071. Over 26 episodes ("sessions"), the original series ran on Cartoon Network as the first anime to air on Adult Swim and is...
COMICS
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Disney+ Announces New MCU Shows, Day of the Dead Sinks in the Ratings, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. On Disney+ Day on November 12th–celebrating the streaming service’s second anniversary–several new MCU shows were announced and more detail was revealed on some already in the works. Following is the rundown provided by Deadline:
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Wheel of Time’ Suffers From Too Much Story, Told Too Hurriedly: TV Review

Amazon Prime Video’s new television series “The Wheel of Time,” based on the series of novels by Robert Jordan, draws upon a rich, deep history. Or so this viewer, unfamiliar with Jordan’s work, was left to presume when the show began with Rosamund Pike explaining the backstory and the stakes in rushed voice-over. There’s nothing wrong with voice-over in principle: It can be used well or poorly. But there is a sense, from this show’s first moments, that it’s bursting out with story, so much so that it can’t tell it all subtly, or using the tools of dialogue and characterization....
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Hanna to end with season 3: 'That was always the intention,' showrunner David Farr reveals

Hanna's mission is almost over. EW has exclusively learned that Prime Video's action-thriller based on the 2011 film of the same name will end with the upcoming third season. "That was always the intention, to be honest," showrunner David Farr tells EW. "If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."
TV SERIES
NEWS10 ABC

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
TV SHOWS

