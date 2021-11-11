Frisco founder launches the 'Facebook for Black moms'

Ken Riner, P.E., Renames Company to Embrace Future Expansion DALLAS - To facilitate future business expansion initiatives, Gorrondona Engineering Services, Inc., owned by Ken Riner, is being renamed to Riner Engineering, Inc. Under the new name, Riner Engineering, Inc. will continue to provide the highest quality geotechnical and materials engineering, testing and inspection services in the industry. Clients will experience the same high quality, hands-on, services we have delivered over the past 15+ years. Riner Engineering, Inc. has geotechnical and materials engineering, testing and inspection offices and labs in Houston (HQ), San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin, Texas. We are licensed to perform work in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana and believe our growth opportunities are vast. Owner and President, Ken Riner said, “It is business as usual. Nothing has changed except the name of the company. As our business continues to grow, we recognize additional services can be provided, and want to continue our expansion and diversify under the new company name: Riner Engineering, Inc.” This corporate name change will have no legal effect on our existing contracts. The name change will not impact our phone number, shipping and billing addresses, or tax identification, which all remain the same. Moving forward as Riner Engineering, Inc. (RINER), we recognize, looking back over the past 15+ years, that the outstanding relationships we have built with our clients and the team we have here at RINER have made our growth and success possible. We are grateful. Thank you for your continued support as we embrace this exciting change. To learn more about Riner Engineering, Inc., visit www.rinerengineering.com. About Riner Engineering Riner Engineering, Inc. is a privately held Texas corporation specializing in geotechnical engineering (GEO) and construction materials testing and inspection (CMT). We have offices in Houston (corporate), Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. We own and operate truck-, track-, and buggy-mounted drilling rigs and maintains full-service soil and CMT laboratories accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). With a staff of 120+, including engineers, project managers, technicians, and support staff, we are positioned to handle any area project, small to large. Since 2006, we have successfully completed thousands of projects throughout the state of Texas and serviced private and public clients across multiple industries. We understand the needs of development professionals and provide practical, cost-effective solutions to complex problems.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO