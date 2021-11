We’re finally getting closer to The Witcher Season 2 hitting Netflix, and there will be a lot of changes on the way. The biggest of these is that Geralt finally caught up with Ciri at the very end of the first season, and has taken over as the parental figure for the displaced princess. But, it turns out that series star Henry Cavill also had one big request for Geralt as the show headed into the second season: he wanted to talk more.

