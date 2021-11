Good morning everyone, I hope your week is going well. This morning, I received an email from Wyndham Vacation Resorts for a 3 night stay in Las Vegas, Orlando, Oceanside and 6 other cities + 15,000 Wyndham Rewards Points for $149. You have more destinations available and it’s $50 cheaper than the Wyndham Vacations Resorts deal I wrote about in September. These vacation packages require attending a 2 hour timeshare presentation (please see the terms and conditions before booking). You may be able to get an even better deal if you call the Wyndham Vacation Resorts phone number (1-877-393-8405). The phone reps really want people to attend the timeshare presentation and have the power to give you more incentives, like more free points or a $100 Visa gift card.

