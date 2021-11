With Dexter: New Blood finally premiering, many fans are wondering just how many episodes they’re guaranteed to spend with Dexter Morgan this time around. Is anyone else as thrilled as I am that there are new episodes of Dexter airing in 2021? What a time to be alive. The premiere episode was fantastic and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Dexter and his “Dark Passenger” as this miniseries continues. Even if the revival ends up being limited to just one season, if it has a solid ending, I’ll be happy.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO