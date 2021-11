Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind. The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date. On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO