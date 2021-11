As the Titans were pulling out a narrow victory over the rival Colts on Sunday afternoon, they might have been losing their best chance at winning a Super Bowl. Derrick Henry left the contest several times to be examined, and while he returned each time and finished with 28 carries, the seemingly unbreakable star running back won't be back for the foreseeable future. He will undergo surgery on an injured right foot Tuesday morning, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. His 2021 season might be over.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO