CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil clears sale of flour from Argentina's GMO wheat

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian biosecurity agency CTNBio on Thursday approved a request to allow the sale in...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Novibet – Argentina v Brazil Offer

It’s Argentina v Brazil in World Cup 2022 Qualifying on Tuesday night and Novibet are getting in on the action! Place a £20.00+ pre-match Bet Builder on Argentina v Brazil and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.26 and here’s how…
SOCCER
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside European Union at seven-year high in October

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their highest for an October since the 2014/15 season as shipments to China ramped up following a slow September, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 973,300 tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#Gmo#Reuters#Brazilian
Agriculture Online

New swine fever case on German farm seen as burden for import ban talks

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The discovery of another case of African swine fever (ASF) in farm pigs in Germany in an area previously free of the disease could make negotiations about lifting existing import bans with China and other major buyers more difficult, experts said on Tuesday. ASF was...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as dollar strength spurs profit taking; corn, soy weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.6% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat falls from nine-year high; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.9% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
AGRICULTURE
KEYT

Argentina draws Brazil, qualifies for WC; Uruguay at risk

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has secured a place in next year’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw at home against Brazil. That will give Lionel Messi one more shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Argentina secured its spot at Qatar 2022 after Chile lost 2-0 at home to third-place Ecuador. Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South America’s four direct entries to Qatar. A Uruguay lineup containing veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani lost 3-0 at Bolivia and will finish the year seventh in the 10-team round-robin although still within reach of qualifying.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
goal.com

Argentina vs Brazil: Predictions, odds & betting tips

These two rivals meet in Buenos Aires in what should be another tight encounter between the continent's two best defensive units. Argentina host Brazil on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. La Canarinha have already qualified for Qatar 2022 and Argentina are virtually assured of a place at the tournament,...
SOCCER
ESPN

Argentina, Brazil share spoils in scoreless draw

Argentina drew 0-0 at home with Brazil in a tense and end-to-end game on Tuesday, but results elsewhere meant the point they earned was enough to secure them a place in next year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil, who guaranteed their spot last week, top the 10-team South American qualifying...
SOCCER
geneticliteracyproject.org

Brazil approves transgenic drought-tolerant wheat

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Brazilian government has approved the drought-tolerant transgenic wheat, HB4, developed by the Argentine firm Bioceres, for sale as flour. It...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, still trading close to its highest in almost nine years on tightening global supplies and robust import demand. Soybeans and corn fell on selling pressure after Friday's gains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.4% to $8.20-1/2 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
goal.com

How to watch Argentina vs Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from India?

As Lionel Messi's Argentina are likely to join Brazil in the Qatar finals, there is much more pride attached to the tie... It's a top of the table clash between leaders Brazil and second placed Argentinga in the 2022 World Cup COMBEBOL qualifying round at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in Argentina, on Tuesday night.
FIFA
Agriculture Online

China plans overhaul of seed rules to pave way for GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China has laid out a clear path for seed makers to get approval for genetically modified crops, under proposed rule changes that should lead to commercial cultivation of GM corn. Details of the planned regulatory overhaul for the seed industry were published on Friday by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Norway reports bird flu on farm, OIE says

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Norway reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The outbreak in the Rogaland region killed 221 poultry birds, with the rest of the flock of 7,000 birds slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Norwegian authorities. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

China proposes new rules to ease GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is planning changes to its seed regulations that will make it easier to approve genetically modified crops, a move seen as a critical step toward commercialising GM corn. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs published a draft document late on Friday proposing a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 17-23

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 91% complete at 73.4 mln T

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 73.4 million tonnes of grain from 91% of its sowing area, with the yield averaging 5.08 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.3 million tonnes of wheat, 9.6 million tonnes of barley, 28.1 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mln ha, 94% of planned

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million ha, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 16.2% so far

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 21.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18.4% from 18.5 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 13.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.6 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy