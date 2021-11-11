Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Walk The Red Carpet For The Salute To Freedom Gala In NYC: Photos

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle returns to the red carpet! The brunette bomshell and Prince Harry were spotted making a regal entrance at a New York City event.

The royal pair were photographed at the Salute to Freedom Gala on Wednesday, November 10, where they showed up looking as radiant as ever to honor those who serve.

The event — which took place at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City — "recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation," according to the event website.

The Duke of Sussex — who served ten years in the British army — was on the agenda for the night to present the Intrepid Valor Award to those living with "invisible wounds of war."

Before heading into the event, Meghan, 40, gushed over her husband, telling reporters, "I'm always proud of him," per Us Weekly.

The happy couple seems to be more in love than ever, and earlier this week, the 37-year-old defended his wife against the criticism she often receives from the public.

During a panel at Wired's Re:Wired Conference on Tuesday, November 9, Harry slammed the critic that came up with the term "Megxit" and those who still use it. ("Megxit" was a term that went viral after Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their senior royal duties in January 2020.)

"Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term 'Megxit,' was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew into mainstream media," he said during the conference, per Vanity Fair. "But it began with a troll."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'DISTANT' BROTHER THOMAS APOLOGIZES FOR URGING PRINCE HARRY TO CALL OFF THEIR ROYAL WEDDING: 'I TRULY REGRET IT'

He also drew a connection between Meghan and his late mother Princess Diana, who was famously troubled by negative media attention.

"I know the story all too well," he candidly said. "I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and I don't want to lose the mother of my children to the same thing."

The couple shares two children: Archie, 2, and 5-month-old Lilibet Diana, whose middle name honors the late Princess of Wales.

Scroll through the images below to see the stunning pair grace the red carpet in NYC.

Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a stunning entrace while holding hands as they walked into the event on the eve of Veteran's Day.

Source: MEGA

The former Suits actress showed off some skin in a gorgeous strappy-backed dress and classic updo.

Source: MEGA

Ravishing red! Her gorgeous ballgown, designed by Caroline Herrera, featured a plunging neckline and a tasteful slit down the middle.

Source: MEGA

The mother-of-two paired the bright red gown with slingback heels designed by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Source: MEGA

The lovebirds appeared to be laughing and smiling with veterans at the event before making their exit.