To evaluate the safety and efficacy of phacoemulsification combined with Micropulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (MP-TSCPC) in glaucoma patients. This is a retrospective case-note review. The participants were adult patients with diagnoses of glaucoma and cataract who required a further reduction in IOP or a reduction in the number of glaucoma drops. All consecutive patients who underwent cataract surgery (CS) combined with MP-TSCPC laser between October 2018 and July 2019 were included in the study. The effect on visual acuity (VA), intraocular pressure (IOP) and number of anti-glaucoma drops were evaluated at 6 and 12 months in addition to any complications that occurred during any time point of the study.

