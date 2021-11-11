CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tips for making perfectly round rotis that’ll impress all those snickering aunties

By Bashiera Parker
food24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll rotis are not created equal, I know, but for most of my life I believed they should be. I’m looking at you – the aunty I almost never see who came over one day while I was cooking with my mom and commented I won’t find a husband if my...

www.food24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Moist Pound Cake Recipe

Pound cake is such a lovely, rich, and yet delicately flavored treat that's beloved by many. Sometimes, we find ourselves wondering if it doesn't deserve a more whimsical name than the rather unalluring "pound cake." Yet, once you understand why it's called "pound cake," the name actually begins to come off not merely as whimsical but downright decadent. And who doesn't love a decadent dessert?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotis#Circular Motion#Cooking#Food Drink#Swiss
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
EatThis

ALDI Shoppers Say These Are The Best Frozen Meals on Shelves

When you don't have the time to cook up dinner, nothing comes to the rescue quite like a frozen meal. Whether you need a whole entrée that you can heat up after a long day of work or a simple meal shortcut that you can combine with a larger table spread, it's convenient to have a few frozen foods on hand. Unfortunately, these products range in quality, and knowing which items to lean towards or stay away from can make or break your meal plans.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy