CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tommy Fleetwood happy with ‘good round’ in Dubai

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1FSz_0ctZA7Ox00

Tommy Fleetwood lies three shots off the lead after an opening day of extremely low scoring in the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Fleetwood carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a six-under-par 66 as 85 of the 114-man field broke par on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Denmark’s JB Hansen set the pace on nine under par, two shots ahead of defending champion Antoine Rozner, South Africa’s Dean Burmester and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

Fleetwood, who is bidding to become the fourth member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team after Matt Fitzpatrick Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to win a tournament since the record defeat at Whistling Straits, was part of a five-way tie for sixth place.

“I drove it well,” Fleetwood said. “I did a lot of very good things. There were a couple of sloppy things out there that you would rather not do, but overall off the tee I felt pretty confident.

“It’s scorable and you can see by the scores, but you’ve still got to go out there and do it. You’ve got to hit the shots and hole some putts so I’m happy with the start.

“I started off like a rocket, four under through six, and bar the odd sloppy, disappointing mistake I just threw a good round together like a few people did.”

I did a lot of very good things. There were a couple of sloppy things out there that you would rather not do, but overall off the tee I felt pretty confident

Tommy Fleetwood

Rozner shot 25 under par to win his maiden European Tour title here last year and a similar winning total looks like it will be necessary to make a successful defence.

“I just think every shot suits my eye here, but you’ve still got to play well, and my last few rounds – including last year – and my practice round this week, I’ve been playing really solid out here,” said Rozner, who won the Qatar Masters earlier this year.

“Obviously the par fives are important; apart from number five you have an iron for (second shots on) all of the par fives, there are couple of short par fours and I think I’m moving the ball well around the course so I’m looking forward to the next few days.

“I know I’ve played well here in the past so that gives me a bit of confidence, but at the end you just start over. I’ve played well these last few weeks, my ball striking has been good and on this course that’s key.”

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher marked his 600th European Tour appearance with a round of 70 and said: “I felt it today on the first tee.

“It was nice to play with Padraig (Harrington) because we both got a card together back in 1995 after the Walker Cup so it was great to reminisce with him. It’s great to reach 600 as it means you’ve stood the test of time.

“I think if I have four more seasons I would get to 700. That is definitely the target. Once you get to 600 you say why not, keep on going.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Tommy Fleetwood: "I started off like a rocket"

Tommy Fleetwood revealed he took momentum from his playing partners as he carded an opening 66 at the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. The Englishman was playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Paul Casey and fellow Rolex Series winner Min Woo Lee - sitting seventh and sixth respectively in the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex - with the three ball a combined 15 under.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumeirah Golf Estates#Rory Mcilroy#Ryder Cup#English#The European Tour#Whistling Straits
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
LPGA

Nelly Korda is a Lion with Her Father’s Mane

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Greg Norman involvement in Saudi-backed golf disruptor has only ‘hardened’ Rory McIlroy’s disapproval

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Seven years have passed since Rory McIlroy was first contacted by shadowy forces outside golf’s traditional establishment asking for his thoughts on a possible breakaway golf tour funded by Saudi Arabian money. And it is safe to assume his vehement response wasn’t quite what the questioners wanted to hear. Back then, the Northern Irishman dismissed the notion as a “money grab,” saying he was “very much against it” and that he “didn’t see why anyone would be for it.”
SOCCER
ourquadcities.com

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Low scores ruled the day again...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ian Poulter's son signs with storied college golf program

Get ready to feel old. Ian Poulter's son is going to college. Golf fans have seen plenty of Luke Poulter through the years. He carried his dad's bag at this year's Wells Fargo Championship, but more famously, he held the Ryder Cup as a baby in 2004:. But that little...
GOLF
abc17news.com

Rozner leads by 1 after 2 rounds of title defense in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner has taken a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship. He rolled in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64 in his second round. Holing a sixth birdie in his final eight holes allowed the French golfer to break away from a three-way tie for the lead with Francesco Laporta and JB Hansen. Rozner is 15 under par overall. He has yet to drop a shot this week on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he shot 25 under last year to claim his first European Tour title.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Korda sisters criticise LPGA Tour rules making them ineligible for famous award

Nelly and Jessica Korda, two of the world's best ladies golfers, have been left bemused and disappointed at the rules that will prevent them from winning the Vare Trophy. Nelly, the number one ladies golfer in the world, is currently ranked first in the LPGA Tour scoring average with a score of 69.074, but she is ineligible to win the Vare Trophy.
GOLF
AFP

Scheffler grabs one-shot lead at Houston Open

A pair of back-nine birdies got Scottie Scheffler to one-under par 69 on Saturday and to a one-shot lead in the US PGA Tour's Houston Open. Scheffler had thrust himself into contention with an eight-under par 62 on Friday, a course record on the recently renovated Memorial Park Course. Low scores were hard to come by in the third round, and Scheffler's effort that included three birdies and two bogeys saw him slip into the solo lead ahead of overnight leader Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas. "I'm fairly satisfied with my round," said Scheffler, who was a captain's pick on the victorious US Ryder Cup team in September. "I kept myself in position.
GOLF
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey hopes Cardiff crowd gives Wales an edge in World Cup play-offs

Aaron Ramsey stressed the importance of home advantage as Wales booked a World Cup play-off semi-final date in Cardiff Wales went into their final qualifier against Belgium needing a point to secure a home tie unless Turkey won their last game by four clear goals.But Turkey could only win 2-1 in Montenegro and Wales’ 1-1 draw with Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, clinched a home semi-final game in March.“There’s some big, big teams still in it, but it’s so important that we had a home tie,” Ramsey told Sky Sports.“You could see the atmosphere here tonight, it’s a special place...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia. Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend. John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy