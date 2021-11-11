Kim Kardashian Is 'Giddy' About Pete Davidson, The Reality Star 'Has Not Stopped Talking To Her Sisters' About Him, Sources Spill

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be getting very close.

"Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete since SNL," an insider told HollywoodLife. "This isn’t like Kim because Kim gets bored so easily and right now she is still giddy about the guy."

"She knows about his reputation and about his past but she doesn’t care. She has a past too and if anyone can get a man to become attached to one woman it’s Kim," the insider continued.

Source: MEGA

According to the source, the reality star and the comedian text each other all day every day. Kardashian even shares the messages with her sisters, the source said. "She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems," the insider spilled.

Another insider told the publication that the SKIMS founder is "very attracted" to the SNL star but she never saw it coming. "I think most women can admit that a great sense of humor in a guy can be very attractive. It has a certain allure that women are drawn to. And Pete just has that quality about him," the source explained.

According to the source, Kardashian does not have any expectations and is just having fun. "She thinks Pete is a really great energy to be around and she’s definitely open to seeing where things go," the source said. "For now, she’s playing things by ear and taking it day by day."

The pair have been making headlines since they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. on October 29.

Source: MEGA

According to an OK! insider, the 27-year-old is "obsessed" with Kardashian.

"They haven’t even kissed yet," a friend of Kardashian spilled — not including the smooch they shared during their Alladin skit on SNL. "They certainly have not spent a night together. After dinner in Staten Island, Kim returned to her hotel in midtown and the next night it was a group date where they was lots of flirting but nothing more."

"The best advice for Pete is to cool his jets. Kim isn’t divorced from Kanye [West] yet. The last thing she needs in her life right now is another super intense guy," the source added.

Kardashian and West — who recently changed his name to Ye — tied the knot in 2014. The former flames share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm but the brunette beauty filed for divorce in February.

Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, another OK!, insider revealed that the "All Of The Lights" rapper is "obsessed" with his estranged wife. "Since she has been hanging out with Pete Davidson, Kanye has been doing everything he can to get her attention — so it should be no surprise that days after Kim was spotted with Pete, Kanye dating rumors pop up," the source spilled.

The 44-year-old is reportedly dating model Vinetria.