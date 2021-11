Being disruptive or innovative in your industry has as much to do with your employee policies and benefits as it does with your adoption of the latest and greatest tech tools. National pizza chain &Pizza is a case in point. It's been recognized for its embrace of A.I.-informed bots that respond conversationally to customer texts, as well for CEO and co-founder Michael Lastoria's advocacy for a livable wage. Currently, the chain's mean hourly wage is $14, compared with the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Prior to &Pizza, Lastoria co-founded Innovation Ads, a marketing firm that sold to a private equity firm in 2006, and JWALK, a creative agency that sold to the beauty company Shiseido in 2017.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO