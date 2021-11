As fantasy managers head into Week 10, they need to keep an eye on plenty of storylines. Odell Beckham, Jr. has signed with the Rams. Dalvin Cook is dealing with personal issues (but likely will play). More players (Nick Chubb) have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are in jeopardy of missing Week 10. Players are injured and players are coming back from injury. Oh, and four teams (Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, New York Giants) are on a bye. Fantasy managers need to make sure the players in their lineup are active and the best choice. Check out your league's waiver wire to see who may be available to improve your starting roster.

