We all know the history of Nick Saban as a head coach. After five years as the head coach of Michigan State, he left for LSU. He led them to a national championship before heading to the NFL. After two years at the professional level, he came back to college with Alabama in 2007. Since that move, he has proven to be one of, if not the best coach in the sport. He owns seven national championship trophies, six coming at Alabama.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO