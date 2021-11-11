CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ADA Finance Announces Haskell Academy Program with BitDegree

By Anjali Sriniwasan
ambcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release: Cross-Dual-Chain DeFi Ecosystem ADA Finance has announced an MOU with BitDegree to structure a Haskell Academy program, and is nominated for the ‘Best DeFi Project of the Year’ award at the AIBC Summit. 11th November 2021, Mahe, Victoria, Seychelles — The ADA Finance platform has just announced...

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Haskell Academy: Educating the Next Generation of Cardano Developers with BitDegree

ADA Finance, a Cross-Dual-Chain DeFi ecosystem built on both Cardano and Avalanche, today announced a collaboration with blockchain developer academy BitDegree to create an initiative to introduce software developers to programming language Haskell. The Haskell Academy Program is an initiative that offers in-depth training for Haskell, bridging the skills shortage...
COMPUTERS
cryptopolitan.com

CODI Finance Announces IDO of Native Token “$CODI.”

Premier DeFi ecosystem, CODI Finance, is releasing the IDO of $CODI, its native and governance token. On November 7th, 2021, CODI Finance, a new ecosystem powered by Solana Blockchain, released the IDO of its native token, $CODI. CODI aspires to be the “ultimate DeFi ecosystem” by leveraging Solana’s high-speed, low-latency, and transaction costs. In addition, CODI also wishes to improve the DeFi industry’s DEX and lending sector by developing a platform with an appealing and user-friendly interface, as well as a diverse set of features.
MARKETS
thechronicle-news.com

ProStar Holdings Announces Upsizing To Previously Announced Private Placement Financing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "ProStar®") is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its previously announced brokered and non-brokered private placements (see October 27, 2021 press release). The Company now intends to complete a brokered financing for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Brokered Offering") and a non-brokered financing for gross proceeds of up to C$3,500,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering", and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offerings"). Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") will act as Agent and sole bookrunner for the Brokered Offering.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
brproud.com

Louisiana Key Academy announced as semi-finalists for $1 million grant

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) a charter school that educates children with dyslexic, is a semi-finalist for the $1 million Educational Transformers Grant (ETG) by the Center for Education Reform (CER) and its media partner Forbes. The winner of the CER’s Sustainable, Transformational and Outstanding for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Language#Haskell Academy Program#Best Defi Project Of#Avalanche#Aibc Summit#Cardano Blockchain
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Development Corporation Recognized with Award for Finance Programs

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has won the Council of Development Finance Agencies (CDFA) Distinguished Development Finance Agency Award, according to a news release. It is presented to a local agency that has tackled complex and challenging financing concerns, revolutionized financing tools or affected development finance markets in the...
ERIE, PA
tkmagazine.com

EnvistaCares Challenge Announces Strategic Leadership Academy Donation Results

Strategic Leadership Academy and Envista Credit Union are pleased to announce that thanks to community support, they helped Strategic Leadership Academy raise $2,125. Strategic Leadership Academy was just shy of $2,500, but Envista still wanted to match at the $2,500 level. In total Strategic Leadership Academy raised a total of $4,625 throughout the month of October.
TOPEKA, KS
Brenham Banner-Press

MTX Group and Ascent Soccer Announce Partnership To Develop Leadership Academy

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- MTX Group Inc (MTX), a global technology consulting firm, officially announced a new partnership with US-based nonprofit Ascent Soccer. The program delivers education, critical life skills, character development, nutrition and health care, and world-class soccer training and pathways. MTX and Ascent Soccer will develop a sustainable leadership academy to expand transformational opportunities in East Africa through soccer.
FRISCO, TX
musicconnection.com

1500 Sound Academy and LA Urban League Announce Scholarships

1500 Sound Academy has announced its new partnership with the Los Angeles Urban League to work with private donors, foundations and public entities to fund scholarships for aspiring African American and other underserved communities of music students to begin in 2022. The scholarships will enable students to enroll in 1500 Sound Academy’s six-month Music and Industry Fundaments program where they will learn all aspects of what it takes to make it in today’s music industry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cape Gazette

Sussex Academy receives Paul Kares grant for music program

Paul Cullen visited the Sussex Academy elementary school campus Nov. 3 to deliver 10 sets of new classroom bells. After receiving the bells, students participated in a mini bell concert with Cullen. The gift was made possible through a grant from Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting the culinary and musical...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
mixonline.com

AES Announces Immersive Audio Academy 3 Event Series for November 9

— AES Immersive Audio Academy series brings together leading minds for exploration into technologies, workflows, distribution and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues to break new ground in promoting the art and science in all fields of audio engineering with the announcement of its next-in-series Immersive Audio Academy events, taking place November 9, 2021. This third edition of the Immersive Audio Academy series will host a production workflow Masterclass, workshops, immersive mixing demonstrations, partner presentations, networking opportunities and more. Registration is open to anyone interested in becoming more involved with immersive audio, and costs only $49 for AES Members ($99 for non-members). Registration, the preliminary schedule and presenter information is available here. AES Immersive Audio Academy 3 Sponsors include Gold Partners, 360 Reality Audio, Fraunhofer and Genelec, and Bronze Partner New Audio Technology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

uLab Announces Launch of Digital Assistant Academy

ULab Systems, the creator of the uSmile Clear Aligner System and the uDesign treatment planning software, is proud to announce the launch of its Digital Assistant Academy, a groundbreaking program designed to train staff members to perform the initial digital setup in the uDesign software. The educational platform complements uLab University, a unique on-demand training site for orthodontists and their teams.
COMPUTERS
blackfilm.com

ViacomCBS Announces Content For Change Academy Inaugural Class

Seven young creatives have been chosen as the inaugural class of ViacomCBS‘ newly launched Content for Change Academy. Dominick Berry, Brianna Cousins, Shamar Darden, Tenia Hardy, Marvin Hernandez, Georgia-Rae Lyken and Anfernee Villaroel were the selected few to participate in the new venture from ViacomCBS and Reel Works. Content for...
TV & VIDEOS
queensjewishlink.com

Ezra Academy Introduces Another New Program

Last Monday evening, Ezra Academy unveiled a new parent engagement program. The goal of the program is to invite the parent body multiple times throughout the year to come to enjoy the same exciting blend of Torah classes and extra-curricular activities that their children receive on a daily basis. The program debuted as a mother-daughter event in commemoration with Rachel Imeinu’s yahrzeit (yashvo).
EDUCATION
Daily Herald

Quest Academy student publishes book started in fifth grade writing program

Although Shivani Ganeshan of Arlington Heights is only in seventh grade, she not only has her first fantasy novel published, but classmates are asking her for a sequel. She's something of a celebrity and role model to her classmates at Quest Academy in Palatine, having been interviewed last summer on Fox 32. Now she is seeing her book available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target, as well as on the shelves of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.
PALATINE, IL
carnegiescience.edu

National Academies names GMT and U.S. ELT program top strategic priority

Washington, DC—The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine Thursday ranked the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope program as a top strategic priority, recommending federal support for the final construction stages of the Giant Magellan Telescope, which is being built at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. The Academies’ highly anticipated...
WASHINGTON, DC
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New program coordinator overseeing Amarillo College’s 50th Fire Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced a new program coordinator is overseeing its 50th Fire Academy. AC said its program is now under the direction of Stephen Malley, whose 24-year public-service career includes stints as a firefighter, paramedic, and policeman. He then spent the past 17 years in higher education as director of public […]
AMARILLO, TX
crowdfundinsider.com

Sustainability linked Supply Chain Finance Program Introduced by Citi for APAC Region

US investment bank Citi (NYSE: C) has introduced its first sustainability-linked supply chain finance (SSCF) program in the Asia-Pacific region. Via the SCCF program, Citi intends to support customers as they work on their ESG priorities, enhance supply chain resilience, and effectively manage working capital requirements. Citi’s management noted that...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

ADEED: Seed round ends in 8 hours for Cardano Escrow Protocol

ADEED is a new project that has gained a lot of good feedback from the recent pitch deck that the company has presented to several venture capitalists, investors, and incubators. The company had recently announced the opening of its seed round, which entails 1,500,000 ADE (3% of Total Supply). The seed round had successfully closed in just eight hours by Emirate, Saudi, and Chinese investors.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy