The team behind Bristol-based Amalgam Collection are know for creating some of the finest and most detailed model cars in the world. Constructed from thousands of individual components and completed over the course of thousands of hours, these models are as intricate and as impressive as their life-size counterparts. That said, Amalgam knows that folks have a hard time wrapping their heads around what "5000 hours to complete a model" actually means. To help us all understand what actually goes into one of these rather pricey builds, Amalgam Collection have just released a beautiful piece of art based on one of its 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO models.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO