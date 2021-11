The Fair Haven Historical Society would like to thank their friends and neighbors for their support in purchasing “Fair Haven Memories Book II.” The book came about following requests from local citizens to report on other aspects of our history including sports and local architecture. Deedee Bruce joined Ceil Hunt and Lorraine Brown and shared much of her research and oral histories from the south side of town. The book includes little known facts from the Historical Society’s collection as well as the history of many of the downtown buildings.

FAIR HAVEN, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO