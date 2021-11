The Universal Studios Tram Tour has a bunch of fun stuff from the old analog days of movie magic. In one bit, the tram car drives over a bridge that starts to vibrate violently. Support beams collapse. The platform cracks. Just when it seems like the whole thing will collapse, and those old timey special effects artists didn’t know what they were doing, the tram car rumbles off the bridge and back onto solid California ground. Then, a moment later, the tram car swings around the road to get a view of the bridge reconstructing itself like a disaster video in reverse.

