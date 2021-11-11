CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Sweet Home Alone Review

By Matt Fowler
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Sweet Home Alone premieres Friday, Nov. 12 on Disney+. Home Sweet Home Alone is a silly, confounding watch. Some of it fails, some of it soars, and all of it'll make your head spin. This sometimes bitingly funny legacy sequel has some truly bizarre messaging and, whether purposefully meant to...

www.ign.com

The Independent

What do Disney possibly hope to achieve with Home Sweet Home Alone?

Nostalgia, as Mad Men’s Don Draper once said, is delicate – but potent. Perhaps the biggest problem with contemporary Hollywood cinema is that it’s taken the second part of this notion entirely to heart, while ignoring the first part altogether. Rather than being flecked onto the dish like a precious spice, nostalgia is heaped on in great dusty globs. Studios bark reminiscences at us like some kind of primordial Peter Kay routine: Remember Ghostbusters? Remember Star Wars? Remember Jurassic Park? It’s enough to stick in your throat.It is the rabid pursuit of nostalgia that led to where we are now:...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Even in a World of Soulless Reboots, Home Sweet Home Alone Is Astoundingly Miscalculated

No one in their right mind would be entering the experience of viewing Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ with any pronounced degree of expectation or irrational optimism. This is, after all, a feature film from director Dan Mazer, the architect behind such gems as 2016’s Robert De Niro-starring Dirty Grandpa, produced on what looks like a TV budget to become just another piece of tawdry holiday content gathering dust in the Disney+ library for 11 months out of the year. Expectations for such a cynically thrown-together attempt to mine the nostalgia of 1990’s Home Alone could scarcely be any lower, to the point that all this film had to do in order to raise no fuss would be to surpass the dregs that already exist in the franchise—everything from 1997’s Home Alone 3 to the two made-for-TV installments in 2002 and 2012. A likeable child actor, a few bumbling crooks, a little schmaltz and an array of slapstick traps—that shouldn’t be too hard to replicate, right?
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Rob Delaney appreciates Home Sweet Home Alone concerns

Rob Delaney can understand the concerns about 'Home Sweet Home Alone'. The 44-year-old actor stars as Jeff McKenzie in the new movie in the 'Home Alone' franchise and has revealed that he accepts the lukewarm reception from viewers towards a reimagining of the original 1990 festive classic. Asked what made...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: The cringeworthy reboot nobody asked for

Why? Why must you add to that which is already perfection?. This is the question I would raise to the lovely makers of this dismal film. “Home Sweet Home Alone” is the sixth film in the Home Alone series, and you’d think that the producers would learn — if it’s not Macaulay Culkin (“Home Alone”), then we don’t want it.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff & Co. Pose for First Official Cast Photo Ahead of Early 2022 Premiere on Hulu

Hilary Duff and the cast of How I Met Your Father are all smiles in the first official group shot from Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother offshoot. Disney Television Studios dropped the above cast photo on Thursday, which from left to right features series regulars Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars) as Jesse, Francia Raisa (grown-ish) as Valentina, Tom Ainsley (The Royals) as Charlie, Duff (Younger) as Sophie, Tien Tran (Space Force) as Ellen and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) as Sid. And though it might look like they’re posing on the real Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, the House of...
TV SERIES
