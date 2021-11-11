Travelling The World – Millennial Style For A Stress Free Trip

Finally, Cape Gazette editor Trish Vernon was able to have her picture in the Traveler Series through Accent on Travel’s Hosted Journey Series. This customized trip to Italy began in the Prosecco region, where the small group enjoyed food and wine events before embarking on Uniworld Boutique River Cruise’s beautiful new addition, cruising the Venetian Lagoon for seven nights. Upon disembarkation, some went back home, but the rest continued for a 2-night stay in Florence. Then, some went to a winery villa hotel hosted by Delaware’s local restaurant owner, sommelier, and musician Paul Cullen. During the villa stay, each day was filled with opportunities to enjoy some of the finest meals and wines of Tuscany along with explorations in Siena, Montechino, and Rehoboth Beach’s sister city of Greve in Chianti.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO