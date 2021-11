I buy a company’s stock, does it get the money? And what do I really get?. may assume you’re buying the shares from the company, but when you buy stock on the open market, you’re not. Companies that are publicly traded have already sold shares in themselves when they “went public” via an initial public offering (IPO). Since then, the shares have been traded on the open market between investors. Someone who thinks a stock is a good value will buy shares from someone who is unloading their shares. The company doesn’t get the proceeds from the trading.

