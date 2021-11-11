CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Types Of Humanistic Therapy Techniques

By Maria Bedford
Cover picture for the articleHumanistic therapy is known as a mental health technique that highlights the significance of being your true self to make the most of your fulfilling life. This type of therapy is based on the belief that individuals have their own perspective that affects the way they decide and make life-changing...

Types of Therapy for Mental Health

Making the decision to start therapy is a big, personal step toward prioritizing mental health and improving overall well-being. Whether considering therapy for the first time or returning to get some support, it can be overwhelming to determine which type is the best fit. At its core, therapy provides a safe and nonjudgmental environment where patients can identify problems and goals and work collaboratively with a therapist to achieve them.
Coaching Techniques for Anger Management

In coaching Bruce learned new techniques to manage his emotions and tame his inner critic. Bruce wanted coaching to manage his emotions and get some new tools to help with song writing. He said he often felt like a ‘chump’ and that everything happened to him. He told me he was a person with Asperger’s and there were times when he felt his feelings were taking over his life. He’d be out with a group of people and even though they were really happy to see him, he sometimes struggled with sticking around.
Technique Talk: Cell Transfection Techniques

Transfection—the process of introducing exogenous genetic material to cells—is one of the most common techniques used in life sciences laboratories. However, researchers still face challenges when transfecting cells, especially low transfection efficiency and cytotoxicity. In this Technique Talk, Sandy Tseng will explore how to troubleshoot transfection issues, discuss alternatives to...
Therapy Coordinator

YMCA DownsLink Group are currently recruiting for a Therapy Coordinator to join our Dialogue Therapeutic Service based in West Sussex. This county-wide service provides a range of counselling, therapeutic and online mental health services to young people aged 11-18 years old who are struggling with their mental health. The post-holder...
This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
Rockmond Dunbar written off 9-1-1 after failing to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

Rockmond Dunbar, who played Michael Grant on Fox emergencies services series 9-1-1, has been written off the show after failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement obtained by EW, 20th Television said: "We take the health and safety of all of our employees very seriously, and have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process for those working in Zone A on our productions. In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work."
If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Booster jab: Bizarre side effect on the rise amid colder weather

With health experts urging all those most at risk to get their booster jab as soon as possible, more people have come forward reporting having experienced 'COVID toes' after getting their shot. COVID toes from booster jab. The most common side effects associated with the COVID vaccine are headaches, tiredness...
Pandemic & Mental Health: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Ashlyn Balfanz has obsessive-compulsive disorder. It’s something she’s dealt with since she was 12. She washes her hands anywhere from 40 to 60 plus times a day and counts as she washes. If anything goes wrong during the process, she has to start over. And Ashlyn says the pandemic has...
