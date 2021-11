SaLisa Berrien has become the role model she didn’t have. Though her family was entrepreneurial in their own ways, it took a high school teacher to introduce her to her career field of engineering. With grit and determination, she went on to become a first-generation college student, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a mechanical engineering degree in four years -- while raising a young daughter and sometimes bringing her to class.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO