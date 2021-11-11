What the Florida Gators Must Prioritize in Their Next Offensive Line Coach

Dan Mullen has caught a lot of flak for the Florida Gators recruiting efforts since he took over as the university's head coach in late 2017. Those struggles could particularly be seen when it came to John Hevesy's position group, the offensive line.

Hevesy, who was fired on Sunday, was arguably the most disappointing recruiter on the staff since Mullen's hiring. His unit consistently failed to land top talent on the trail and struggled to get numerous pledges to the program on campus before their Gators' careers ever began.

Below, you'll find a collection of what AllGators deems as misses by Hevesy on the recruiting trail over the last three cycles. Each of these prospects considered Florida as their recruitment approached its end, with most visiting the school and/or including the Gators' in a top teams list.

Each prospect's high school, home state and college of choice are listed respectively within parenthesis.

2022: Tyler Booker (IMG Academy, Fla. - Alabama), Addison Nichols (Greater Atlanta Christian, Ga. - Tennessee), Leyton Nelson (Boone, Fla. - UCF), Qae'Shon Sapp (Lee County, Ga. - Florida State), Aliou Bah (IMG Academy, Fla. - Georgia), Ja'Kavion Nonar (Glades Central, Fla. - Maryland), Preston Cushman (Calvary Christian, Fla. - Ole Miss)

2021: Amarius Mims (Bleckley County, Fla. - Georgia), Tristan Leigh (Robinson Secondary, Va. - Clemson), Caleb Johnson (Trinity Catholic, Fla. - Notre Dame), Micah Morris (Camden County, Ga. - Georgia), Jared Wilson (West Forsyth, N.C. - Georgia), Laurance Seymore (Miami Central, Fla. - Miami)

2020: Marcus Dumervil (St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. - LSU), Jalen Rivers (Oakleaf, Fla. - Miami), Sedrick Van Pran (Warren Easton, La. - Georgia)

In addition to the misses above, 2019 signees Wardrick Wilson (Carol City, Fla.) and Deyavie Hammond (Lakeland, Fla.) never enrolled at Florida. 2021 commits Adrein Strickland (A. Crawford Mosley, Fla.), Javonte Gardner (Jones, Fla.), and 2020 commit Jovens Janvier (Miami Christian, Fla.) went to smaller schools after signing day despite their commitment to Florida up until that point.

And perhaps the top offensive lineman Hevesy landed during his second stint at UF, 2020 prospect Issiah Walker (Norland, Fla.) transferred out of the program after his first spring camp, within a few months of enrolling at Florida. He never played a snap for the Gators.

Count them up. That is 22 notable missed targets when it's all said and done that Hevesy recruited for his offensive line dating back over the last four cycles, including the current class.

Now, Hevesy was able to land and hang onto a small handful of decently-rated targets over the years. The most notable would be Joshua Braun (Suwannee, Fla., roughly an hour north of UF) in 2020, although that required a bit of luck via Georgia losing its offensive line coach days before signing day as Sam Pittman was named Arkansas' head coach.

Yousef Murharbil (Murphy, N.C.) headlined the 2021 haul as the only four-star offensive line prospect in the Gators' class. Michael Tarquin (North Marion, Fla.) and William Harrod (National Christian Academy, Md.), both 2019 pledges, were considered four-star prospects upon enrollment as well.

However, and perhaps this is an indictment of Hevesy's ability to develop, only Braun and Tarquin have emerged as contributors on the line among these four prospects. So has 2019 signee Ethan White (Clearwater, Fla.), a low-rated project recruit who had to reshape his body completely before taking the field.

As a result, four seasons into the Mullen era of Florida football, the offensive line's starting right tackle is a Jim McElwain recruit (via the transfer portal), Jean Delance. A year ago, three of the Gators' five starting linemen were McElwain recruits: Delance, Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie.

Richard Gouraige, Florida's starting left tackle currently, signed under Mullen but committed to UF under McElwain's lead as well.

So, what is the point this story is trying to make other than identifying Hevesy's shortcomings?

The fact that Florida's next offensive line coach needs to be an ace recruiter. And whoever that hire might be, they'll need to get to work immediately to make up for Hevesy's struggles listed thoroughly above.

Hevesy was never expected to land each of the previously-named prospects, or even most of them. But UF consistently lost out on the linemen at the top of its board with Hevesy in charge of recruiting, and securing prospects such as Booker, Leigh, Mims, Morris, Dumervil, Van Pran, or other top recruits would have changed the outlook of Florida's offensive line dramatically.

The SEC is not a conference where a coach can depend on developing all of or most of their prospects in the trenches for several years before they take the field, yet that was Hevesy's approach. He made that clear by his strategy and even while speaking with the media earlier in 2021.

"I think they learn over time just to pay attention to details and then put in the work, put in the time, put in the effort and you're going to find success," Hevesy said of his development plan in September. "To me - whether that's into recruiting, whether it's coming in here is - I've never had an expectation for a kid to walk in here and play, because it's just it's a different level of football from high school. It’s different mentally, it's different physically."

In a vacuum, Hevesy's strategy is a sound one. But in the SEC, year after year, young offensive line prospects - usually ones who were highly rated as recruits - find their way onto the field quickly as they're talented and prepared enough to do so.

That is, unless those players have talented offensive linemen ahead of them on the depth chart - Alabama and Georgia being prime examples. Florida neither has stand-out first-team linemen nor high-potential backups on their roster due to Hevesy's recruiting efforts.

Florida needs to find some of those prospects and secure them. Hevesy failed to do so, and the hope for the Gators is that their next offensive line coach won't have the same issues.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.