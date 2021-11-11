CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decentralizing Venture Capital: Meet GAINS Associates

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The concept of venture capital is a high risk, but also potentially high reward effort that is reserved only for the richest in traditional finance. Even with the funds, the threshold for entry is high, and...

Fast Company

Breakthrough science and the future of venture capital

Sam Lessin’s recent article The End of Venture Capital as We Know It has received a lot of attention in the startup community. Lessin argues that a monumental shift in startup investing is coming to fruition as software has already eaten the world, and larger institutions continue to jump into the software venture capital market at an unprecedented rate. I think he is largely correct. I believe that today, the future of venture capital is breakthrough science transforming billions of lives in sectors like energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and human augmentation. In the coming two decades, almost every layer of our physical world is likely to be reshaped and the best venture capital investors in these areas will not only be poised to produce phenomenal returns but also contribute massively to creating a better world for generations to come.
SCIENCE
AlleyWatch

The October 2021 US Venture Capital Funding Report

US startup funding punches in another strong month with nearly $22B in new funding; up 123% from October 2020 levels!. Today, I take a look at the state of venture capital and seed funding during the month of October nationally, where just shy of $22B was invested into US startups. Analyzing some publicly available data from our friends at CrunchBase, we break down the aggregate statistics for all funding deals by stage of funding (Early Stage [Angel, Pre-Seed, Seed], Series A, Series B, and Late Stage [Series C+]) including mention of notable rounds.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Maker founder Rune Christensen joins venture firm Dragonfly Capital

Rune Christensen, the founder of stablecoin protocol MakerDAO, has joined venture capital investment firm Dragonfly Capital, the firm announced on Monday. Christensen — who launched MakerDao in 2015 — is joining Dragonfly as a venture partner. Christensen will split his time between contributing to the MakerDao project and his work with Dragonfly, according to the firm.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Adapt or die: Venture capital vs. crypto, blockchain, DAOs and Web 3.0

We have seen a steep adoption of crypto-based systems this year, including decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) such as digital art, crypto-centric gaming, and increased adoption of cryptocurrencies as investment and payment tools. One of the more recent developments is the emergence of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). DAOs...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

DAOLaunch is changing Venture Capitalism with NFT Utilities

This era has brought new projects in the crypto sector that alleviates day-to-day problems or improve life in a variety of ways. NFTs are an excellent example of this because they created a space for artists, musicians, gamers, and others to express their art and get recognition for it. But...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Venture capital: How the rise of female general partners benefits founders

Three years ago, Senofer Mendoza and Brittany Greenfield met at a tech networking event in Boston. Earlier this month, Mendoza Ventures, the venture capital firm where Mendoza has been founder and general partner since 2016, cut its biggest check to date as leading investor in Greenfield's cybersecurity startup Wabbi. "Especially...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

DAOLaunch Introduces a Fresh Venture Capital Idea

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Venture Capital, abbreviated "VC," is a fantastic way for start-ups and other businesses to raise capital and thrive. There will always be a demand, and Venture Capital can provide the appropriate solution for this problem.
MARKETS
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Report Shows Investment Gains for New Orleans Startup Ventures

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans startups are making substantial gains in attracting investment funding while also adopting more flexible work options and scaling back their office expansion plans, according to the latest findings from Tulane University’s 2021 Greater New Orleans Startup Report. The report, compiled by the Albert Lepage Center...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Middletown Press

Greenwich venture capital firm leads $200M investment in Texas startup

GREENWICH — Venture capital firm Oak HC/FT has announced it led a $200 million funding round for ZenBusiness, an Austin, Texas-based company that supports entrepreneurs. Greenwich-based Oak led the Series C funding, with support from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and existing investors Cathay Innovation and Greycroft. With that investment, ZenBusiness has achieved a $1.7 billion valuation — joining the select group of “unicorn” privately held startup companies that are worth more than $1 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Star

Israeli Venture Capital Fund Launches $100 Million Sustainability Fund

Israeli venture capital fund Firstime Ventures has launched a $100 million fund dedicated to sustainable investments. The announcement came on the opening day of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. The sustainability fund, Firstime’s third investment fund, is aimed at Israeli entrepreneurs operating in line...
CHARITIES
Inc.com

The Venture Capital Burn-Rate Trap and How to Avoid It

Here's a move from the venture capital playbook that tends to punch entrepreneurs in the gut:. Investors give your startup a bunch of money to scale, they expect you to hire seasoned people for critical roles, then they start asking why your burn rate is so high. The next thing...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Indonesian venture capital firm Alpha JWC closes $433M third fund

Alpha JWC, the Jakarta-based venture capital firm, announced today it has closed its third fund at $433 million. The company says this makes it Southeast Asia’s largest VC fund for early-stage startups and that it was oversubscribed, with an initial target of $250 million to $300 million. The third fund’s investors include the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC). The majority of LPs from Alpha JWC’s first two funds also contributed.
MARKETS
Observer

Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?

In Part I of this series, readers met Geoff Chapin, the founder of C-Combinator, a climate-tech startup that removes rotting, methane-emitting seaweed from Caribbean beaches and turns it into sustainable products. Chapin considered funding his company through traditional venture capital, but ultimately took other routes. Part I: Venture Capital is...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Brett Gibson on The Flood Of Venture Capital Into Crypto

In this video, trader Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Brett Gibson, Partner at Initialized Capital. They talk about being the first investor in Coinbase, what attracts venture capitalists in the crypto space, why he likes bitcoin, and his thoughts on the next big investments in the industry.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

The inherent tensions within venture capital

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? The issue of venture capital expectations in certain sectors where startups may not be the best fit. And what happens when they raise a mountain of capital.
EDUCATION
wealthmanagement.com

What Family Offices Should Look for in a Venture Capital Growth Fund

You know the old business advice, “Find a hole and fill it”, right? Brian Smiga, co-founder and managing partner with Alpha Partners, knows of “a $20-billion-per-year hole,” and he has a potentially lucrative way for clients to fill it: pre-IPO private technology investing. “A lot of families would like to...
ECONOMY
mergersandinquisitions.com

The Venture Capital Principal: Pathway to Partner, or Career Purgatory?

If you’re considering a career in finance, you’re probably focused on the bottom (Analysts) and the top (Partners and MDs). You need an entry point into the industry, but your real goal is to grind your way to the top by suffering through grunt work and long hours. But you...
ECONOMY

