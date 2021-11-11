CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 as high energy prices curb the economic recovery from COVID-19, although the group stuck to its prediction of robust growth to above pre-pandemic rates in 2022. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
Reuters

Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. Brent...
theedgemarkets.com

Global energy demand to rise by 28% by 2045, says OPEC

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): Global energy demand will increase by 28% from now until 2045, driven by rising economies and population, said OPEC. In its World Oil Outlook 2021 (WOO) released Tuesday (Nov 16), OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said WOO 2021 underscores the seismic changes that the world has undergone as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
eenews.net

Energy prices are surging. What can Biden do?

Experts said Friday that high oil and gas prices are likely here to stay for months, raising the question of what President Biden can do to reduce costs as he faces pressure from both political parties. Post-pandemic oil demand and a tight supply are pushing the price per barrel to...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
Reuters

Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to...
