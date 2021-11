We've reached another major milestone in the fight against COVID-19. On November 2, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11 years old. The authorization follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That means most high schoolers, middle schoolers, and elementary school students can get vaccinated against COVID-19 now (those ages 12 and up got the go-ahead for vaccination back in May).

