SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A Theranos investor took the stand in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday, and his combative cross-examination of could have scored points for Holmes’ defense team. Alan Eisenman of Houston, Texas passed up opportunities to sell his shares of Theranos stock for profits of more than $30 million. Despite his later suspicions that all was not well with the company, he still invested $100,000 more. “This investor, greed got the better of him. It helps the defendant in a sense that it’s clearly obvious that this witness is interested and wants revenge,” said Michele Hagan, a former...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO