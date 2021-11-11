CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons Top Rockets 112-104

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA.

Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlT5l_0ctZ03cK00
HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. It was a stark contrast to his last game when he went 0 for 9 from the field, missing four 3s, in a 96-90 loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

“He got us going,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “His ability to attack the paint, get to the rim, then set up his outside shooting was big for us. Not only did he do that, but he also got some rebounds and kept us going in that way. It was a big night for Jerami. Huge night.”

The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

Green had a thunderous dunk midway through the third quarter and appeared to shout something at Cunningham. He received a technical foul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsMFz_0ctZ03cK00
HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Christian Wood #35 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center on November 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

“I don’t remember exactly what I said,” Green said. “It was just the intensity of the game. I was getting fired up.”

Cunningham downplayed the impact of Green’s words on-court.

“Nothing that I heard tonight held any weight to me — it was just all for cameras, I felt like,” Cunningham said. “So, I wasn’t really tripping. I was just trying to play the game.”

Cunningham hit a 3 with less than five minutes remaining in the game to stop a 10-0 Houston run and put Detroit up 103-96. He took a charge from a driving Green on the next play.

“We came back, and I just kept telling them to believe and to be together,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “We came back, and we fought, but it wasn’t enough. We need to learn how to close the deal, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Christian Wood added 20 points and nine rebounds for Houston, and Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwRNK_0ctZ03cK00
HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after dunking the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Detroit jumped to an 11-2 lead out of the gate and led 23-21 at the end of the first quarter. Houston led 50-49 at halftime.

Kelly Olynyk, who spent the last two months of last season in Houston after being traded away from Miami, had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Olynyk limped off the court late in the game, and Casey said he would be evaluated.

TIP-INS

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes returned to the starting lineup after missing one game with a left thumb sprain and had four points in 31 minutes. … C Isaiah Stewart received a technical foul early in the fourth quarter after shouting after he was called for a foul.

Rockets: SF Danuel House Jr. returned after missing six games with a right foot sprain. House Jr. played 19 minutes and had eight points. … Rookie C Alperen Sengun missed the game with illness. … SG Eric Gordon returned after a one-game absence with right groin tightness, scoring 11 in 29 minutes.

LOB IT UP

Kevin Porter Jr. expressed frustration after a turnover late in the second quarter where he was trying to hit a cutting Daniel Theis with a bounce pass, and it went out of bounds. Theis pointed up, indicating he wanted Porter Jr. to throw the pass in the air. A few possessions later, Porter Jr. found Theis for a perfect alley-oop and two-handed finish.

UNDER PRESSURE

“He’s got that gene where he can perform down the stretch under pressure.” — Casey on Cunningham.

Pistons: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Portland on Friday night.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Rockets final score: Pistons win the showdown between Cade and Jalen, 112-104

The national audience got their first look at the first two picks in the draft, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. This matchup was so highly anticipated that the Pistons got the ESPN treatment for the only time this season. Both players didn’t guard each other a whole lot, but it was their first of hopefully many showdowns.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Rockets Preview: Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green on national TV

Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green on national television. Need I say more?. While the debut of Cade Cunningham was highly anticipated, Detroit Pistons fans have had this game circled on their calendars ever since Jalen Green claimed; “I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn’t want to be in Detroit.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Odds, predictions and how to watch

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Houston Rockets tonight in the first regular season matchup between Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green. Green, the number two pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is still salty after not going number one and is eager to put up a huge game vs. the Pistons to show that they made a mistake by not choosing him.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Jalen Green shows flashes; Rockets still lose to lowly Pistons

There was about as much buzz as one could expect for a matchup between two teams with two wins combined heading into Wednesday night's game between the Rockets and Pistons. It was the 1-8 Pistons with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham against the 1-9 Rockets with second-pick Jalen Green in the first regular season meeting of their careers.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Cade Cunningham, Pistons get last laugh vs. Rockets

Rockets guard Jalen Green soared high above the court, above the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, and announced his arrival, or at least his intentions, with a shout. Green had filled much of the first meeting of the first picks of the NBA draft with strong stats, fine highlights and one made-for-television slam. Cunningham and the Pistons took over the fourth quarter with cool efficiency the Rockets could not stop and did not match.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#Jalen Green
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
CBS Detroit

Marc And Daniel Levin Call Kevin Garnett’s Jump From High School To NBA ‘A Spontaneous Phenomena Of Twisted Fate’

(ViacomCBS) – SHOWTIME unveils a brand new documentary looking into the life and career of Kevin Garnett tonight at 8PM ET/PT. Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible was produced and directed by the father-son duo of Marc and Daniel Levin. In addition to interviews with Garnett himself, the documentary also features commentary from the likes of former teammate Sam Cassell, rival Pau Gasol and even Snoop Dogg.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy