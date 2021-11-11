Liz Buckner: Let's talk turkey

November is here, and the countdown to Thanksgiving is underway. Many of you have started your holiday meal planning, but hopefully the following will serve as a helpful guide. Buying a Turkey: For a frozen turkey, allow 1 lb. per person, and keep frozen until ready to thaw. For...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
This easy Amish recipe is similar to chicken a la king, but served over pasta. The Amish typically use egg noodles, but you can use whatever pasta you like. This creamed chicken recipe with mushrooms, peppers and peas is on the table in 20 minutes. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 5...
Every Wednesday at noon, Food section staff members and guests answer your cooking questions. You can submit a question in advance in the box below. Just remember to return when we’re live, or read the transcript after the chat ends. Save the best for last? We don’t think so! Especially...
We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. As an Amazon Associate, Living on the Cheap earns from qualifying purchases. Here are some tips for choosing, defrosting, and cooking your Thanksgiving turkey (plus a hotline to...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Gobble! Gobble! Wilson talks Turkey at the Schiele Museum, Geraldo the Turkey has flown the coop! Join the Schiele Museum for a “Turkey Trek” around their farm chasing clues to find and then meet Geraldo the Turkey. There will be turkey themed activities like the classic turkey hand print, new family favorites like the feather shake. There will also be learning opportunities on the history of the birds and Thanksgiving.
There's plenty of talk about rising costs for putting together a Thanksgiving meal. So if you want to leave the sourcing to someone else, here are some restaurants serving dine-in or to-go dinners to allow you to focus on your family — or enjoying the food. Remember that when it...
When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." I think our society glamorizes being stressed and grinding all the time. But in reality, is that the healthiest scenario we could be giving ourselves? I know that I like to fill my time up with many things, so I feel like I am getting the true college experience. But that leaves me not sleeping as much as I need or not prioritizing myself as much as I should.
There is no better treat on Thanksgiving than an Uncle Shug’s perfectly fried or smoked turkey. Owner Stacy Underwood and his team at Uncle Shug’s want to help you thrill your guests and do all the work for you. All you have to do is choose how you want your turkey cooked (either fried or smoked) and for $49.99 (includes turkey) they will handle it for your Thanksgiving feast.
It’s a glorious afternoon and your gaze rises to the sky. Soaring overhead are buzzards or are they vultures? How can you figure out what birds are riding on the thermals above?. In Florida there are two vulture species you are likely to see spiraling upwards in lazy circles or...
Vanessa Sutherland has been coming to the Pella Community Food Shelf for eight years, and she discusses why she went to them initially, and how their services have changed her life and supported her family. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS...
With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right.
Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
Join us for another installment of ‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’. This week we’re talking about what’s cooking. Melanie and Holly compare notes on planning family meals even for picky eaters! The ladies get into a great conversation about making healthier alternatives, even if you have people in your house on different “diets”. We have you […]
Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Comments / 0