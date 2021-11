In the Round-Robin clash at the NextGen ATP Finals 2021, World No. 39 and the 2nd seeded Sebastian Korda will take on World No. 58 and the 3rd seeded Lorenzo Musetti. Sebastian Korda continues his good run as he picks up his 2nd win in Milan this week. Up against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez, Korda went on to win the match 4-3(3), 4-2, 4-2. This win will definitely boost his confidence further after playing a 5-set thriller in his 1st match where he was 0-2 down and then won the next 3 sets to win the tie.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO