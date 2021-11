CALDWELL, Idaho — A 22-year-old police say may have been kidnapped by two unknown men has died after he was found, unconscious and badly hurt, lying outside a Caldwell home. According to police, Luis Garcia was still breathing but "suffering from numerous injuries" when he was discovered in the driveway of a house in the 1400 block of Boise Avenue at 8:35 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance, but died from his wounds.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO