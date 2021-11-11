CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narendra Modi launches two customer centric initiatives of RBI

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Narendra Modi to launch two customer centric initiatives of the...

RBI initiatives will expand scope of investment in country: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the two innovative customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India and said that these two schemes will expand the scope of investment in the country. "The two schemes- the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve...
PM Modi Launches New RBI Schemes: What Are They & How Will They Affect Investors?

Investing.com -- Aimed at deepening the country's capital market by making it more accessible to the the middle class and small businessmen, among others, along with improving the customer grievance redressal mechanism, thereby increasing the country’s financial inclusion, PM Modi has launched two initiatives of RBI on Friday. The two...
Modi chairs meeting on Cryptocurrency, raises concerns about money laundering and terror financing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a meeting and discussed cryptocurrency, with government sources. It was strongly believed at the meet that cryptocurrency can mislead the youth by over-promising and non-transparent advertising. Highlights. Prime Minister Modi discusses cryptocurrency at a meeting with experts. RBI is planning to launch their digital currency.
