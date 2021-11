Are you looking for a high-energy, elder, gentle dog who would be great with children of all ages? Meet Sunny. He would do best in a home with no other animals. He initially was adopted from us but returned recently as he would jump the fence to pester the animals in the neighborhood. Sunny is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He recently had surgery and will need his sutures out but we would love for him to find a home in the meantime.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO