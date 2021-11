The Perris-based Eastern Municipal Water District received a six-figure federal allotment to bolster conservation efforts involving farmers and ranchers amid the worsening drought in California, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 27. “The consequences of drought have continued to impact farms, ranches and communities across much of the West and other parts of the country,'' Terry Cosby, chief of the National Resources Conservation Service, said. “Drought is a complex challenge, and our collaboration on WaterSMART is part of our approach to help producers conserve water and build resilience while also bringing important partners to the table.” The WaterSMART Initiative is part of a collaborative strategy by the NRCS’ parent agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S.

