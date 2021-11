The Hermann Board of Aldermen on Monday night held the second workshop on the issue of excess sound emanating from the city's outdoor music venues. In contrast to the first workshop, held Oct. 4, the second edition only drew a very small crowd of residents living in the vicinity of some of Hermann's outdoor music. Yet Mayor Bruce Cox was steadfast in striving for a second option, just for the residents, to express thoughts on the music and its impacts. The first workshop was largely attended by the operators of the venues themselves.

HERMANN, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO