Coming Sunday at 1 PM ET: The Houston Texans vs. the Miami Dolphins. On paper, this matchup of 1-7 teams isn’t just the worst game of the week — it’s one of the worst matchups of the year. But there’s reason to watch. Really! The Dolphins have already played one of the stinkers already — when they faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6 — and the game was quite competitive and pretty entertaining. Will Dolphins-Texans be high art? Probably not. But it might just be fun.

