CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida firefighter dies while working at crash scene

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A firefighter died while working at the scene of a traffic crash early Thursday in Jacksonville, officials said.

The crash scene involved “a difficult and prolonged extrication,” according to a news release from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Livesaving efforts by rescue crews and hospital staff failed and the firefighter was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

“Please respect the privacy of his family during this extremely difficult time. Further details will follow after all family members have been notified,” the release said.

No additional details were available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Iowa man found guilty in death of man whose body was burned

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was convicted Tuesday of killing a man last year and leaving his body burning in a ditch. A jury found Steven Vogel, 32, of Grinnell, guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Michael Williams, 44, whose body was found burning in a rural Jasper County ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy