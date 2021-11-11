CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone consumers expect inflation to fall back after spike - ECB survey

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumers expect prices in the bloc to grow by 3% in the next 12 months before easing back to the European Central Bank’s 2% goal, an ECB survey showed on Thursday.

Euro zone inflation hit 4.1% in October and economists have started to warn it could stay above the ECB’s target next year as higher energy costs and supply disruptions feed into wage and price expectations.

The results of the poll may cement the ECB’s belief that the current surge in the cost of living is temporary because households are not bracing for it to continue after next year.

The median respondent in the ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey saw annual price growth at 3% for the coming 12 months and at 2% per year for the next three years.

“By and large households are very aware of the fact that there’s a near-term surge in inflation, so that they’re upgrading their one-year-ahead beliefs,” Chief Economist Philip Lane said as he unveiled the survey’s results.

“But they’re not changing, at least in terms of the median, the three-year belief. This suggests that at least the median respondent kind of agrees that this inflation surge is most likely temporary in nature.”

The survey also showed that households did not see this bout of inflation coming.

The October 2020 poll put both one-year and three-year-ahead inflation at 2%, where they have generally hovered since the survey was launched in April 2020.

This confirmed that households are poor at predicting inflation, a long known fact in the economic profession.

But it also showed that the ECB had managed to anchor their expectations around its official goal, which may give ammunition to policy hawks who want to wind down the ECB’s bond-buying programmes.

The ECB interviewed around 10,000 consumers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium using an online poll.

The survey has been carried out monthly but this was the first time some of the results have been made public. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jan Harvey)

US News and World Report

Euro Zone Q3 GDP Rises 2.2% Q/q as Expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, confirming its previous flash estimate from the end of October. Eurostat said economic growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro was 3.7% higher than...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Latest ECB Rate-Hike Pushback Turns Euro Into Falling Knife

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's latest comments on inflation have lobbed another grenade in the path of the euro. Already down over 7% to the dollar this year, the euro tumbled against every major currency after ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday effectively quashed money markets' expectations of a 2022 interest rate rise. Tightening policy now would only choke off economic recovery, she said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banking stocks drag Australia shares lower on inflation anxiety

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia shares dipped on Wednesday, dragged lower by financials with Commonwealth Bank of Australia leading the losses after the top lender flagged margin pressure, while resource-related stocks were subdued on weaker commodity prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7409.100 points, as of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation will take longer to come down: ECB's Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone will take longer to decline due to high energy prices and persistent supply chain bottlenecks, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. "Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during 2022," she told a hearing of the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB vice president fears weaker growth, longer inflation spike

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Supply shortages and industrial bottlenecks are weighing on euro zone growth while pushing inflation higher, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, echoing earlier commentary from a host of other ECB policymakers. “Supply-side shortages may dampen activity while pushing up prices,...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Bottlenecks hurt euro zone growth, fuel inflation: ECB's Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Nov 15): Persistent supply chain bottlenecks and soaring energy costs are slowing euro zone growth and will keep inflation high for even longer than had been thought, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The ECB has banked on a rapid decline in inflation next year but...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall, focus on bond scarcity, coronavirus

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as focus remained on a supply shortage going into year end that has kept a lid on the bloc’s borrowing costs. Bond yields fell across markets, with U.S. Treasury yields also continuing to fall after data showed consumer sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid hit Japan economy harder than expected in third quarter

Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The contraction was driven in part by a 1.2 percent dip in household consumption that tracked the imposition of a virus state of emergency over the summer, when Japan saw its worst-ever Covid surge. Also weighing heavily was a drop in non-residential investment, which plunged 3.8 percent on a chip shortage and supply chain issues that weighed on factory output.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Inflation Decline May Be Slower: Policymakers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation may fall more slowly than earlier thought, partly on persistent supply chain bottlenecks, but the European Central must not overreact by removing stimulus too quickly, two ECB policymakers said on Friday. Inflation shot above 4% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, on...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Euro zone industry output stronger than expected in Sept

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial production dipped by less than expected in September, data showed on Friday, leaving it higher than anticipated year-on-year due to a surge in output of non-durable consumer goods. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Euro zone inflation to remain above ECB’s target next year – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation expectations are at risk of continuing to overshoot the European Central Bank’s 2% target next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who raised their outlook for consumer prices for a fifth consecutive month. While inflation rose above 4% last month, more than...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB Economic Bulletin: Inflation lasting longer than originally expected

In the latest economic bulletin, the European Central Bank (ECB) noted that inflation is lasting longer than originally expected but is set to decline next year. “At the global level, economic activity continued to expand, albeit at a measurably moderating pace, amid a combination of factors, most prominently persistent supply bottlenecks.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

* Dollar index, dollar/euro at near 16-month highs * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds commentary, adds byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Tommy Wilkes and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. Wednesday's data showed that U.S. consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will have to respond by lifting interest rates faster than expected as traders question the central bank's stance that the current spate of high inflation is transitory. While the U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day holiday, the dollar index still looked set for its second straight day of gains so far touching its highest level since July 23 2020. It was last up 0.19% at $95.003. The euro was down 0.07% at $1.1468 after hitting $1.1454 its lowest since July 21 2020. "It feels like we're still trading the repercussions of the CPI," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The path of least resistance in the short term appears to be dollar higher .. Stronger inflation weakens the transitory narrative which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner." Sterling was down 0.03% at $1.3396 after earlier hitting $1.33650, its lowest level since Dec. 2020. Data showing Britain's economy lagging rivals in the July-September period did little to help. The greenback was last up 0.01% against Japan's yen and traded a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 during the session after the dollar rose sharply against the yen on Wednesday. "The hawkish repricing of Fed policy expectations has reinforced the U.S. dollar's upward momentum from the previous week in which it had already benefited from the other G10 central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations outside of the U.S," said Lee Hardman, currencies analyst at MUFG. Emerging market (EM) currencies had also suffered from the dollar's broad rise on Wednesday and earlier in Thursday's session but MSCI's EM currencies index was last up 0.07%. The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower by the jump in the U.S. dollar. The Aussie 0.28% to $0.7305 fell half a percent to a one-month low of $0.7287 and New Zealand's Kiwi dropped 0.4% to $0.7034. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira tumbled to a new record low of 9.975 to the dollar after the U.S. inflation reading and as expectations grow Turkey will cut rates again soon. In crypto currencies, bitcoin was up 0.48% at $65,229.81 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1452 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.0030 94.8340 +0.19% 5.581% +95.1010 +94.8240 Euro/Dollar $1.1468 $1.1477 -0.07% -6.13% +$1.1488 +$1.1454 Dollar/Yen 113.9150 113.9000 +0.01% +10.24% +114.1550 +113.8100 Euro/Yen 130.64 130.72 -0.06% +2.93% +130.9900 +130.4500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9218 0.9182 +0.40% +4.20% +0.9224 +0.9180 Sterling/Dollar $1.3396 $1.3402 -0.03% -1.93% +$1.3432 +$1.3365 Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2499 +0.69% -1.17% +1.2587 +1.2472 Aussie/Dollar $0.7305 $0.7326 -0.28% -5.03% +$0.7341 +$0.7287 Euro/Swiss 1.0570 1.0538 +0.30% -2.19% +1.0572 +1.0536 Euro/Sterling 0.8560 0.8559 +0.01% -4.22% +0.8574 +0.8543 NZ $0.7034 $0.7058 -0.40% -2.10% +$0.7071 +$0.7013 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6730 8.6450 +0.70% +1.38% +8.7065 +8.6365 Euro/Norway 9.9464 9.9276 +0.19% -4.97% +9.9765 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden 8.7059 8.6992 -0.06% +6.22% +8.7338 +8.6868 Euro/Sweden 9.9846 9.9902 -0.06% -0.91% +10.0101 +9.9633 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields tick up before U.S. inflation report

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Wednesday as markets awaited the October U.S. inflation report. The report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in October, according to a Reuters poll. Overnight data showed Chinese producer prices accelerated more...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields jump as U.S. inflation tops consensus

(Adds details, updates prices) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields jumped across the board on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected last month, reinforcing inflation concerns. U.S. consumer prices rose 6.2% year-on-year in October in the biggest jump since 1990, above the...
BUSINESS
