Our Friday Best: George Strait, 'The Empathy Project,' Chvrches, Tiny Tim and more

By Star Tribune staff
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared with Garth, Kenny and Luke, he may be a straitlaced, starched-shirt kind of guy. But Strait, the voice behind 44 No. 1 songs since 1982 and the only country star to headline the Metrodome, is still popular enough to fill a football stadium. Retired from touring but playing Vegas and...

twincitiesmedia.net

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, And Little Big Town Will Be At US Bank Stadium On 11.13

They say the Minneapolis Miracle happened during a football game a few years back, but I’d argue the true Minneapolis Miracle is the fact we’ll have George Strait, Chris Stapleton, AND Little Big Town all under the same glass-roof of the US Bank Stadium on November 13th; Pinch me, I’m dreaming about this show already! Tickets are still available HERE but are running out quickly!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
countryfancast.com

George Strait Am I Blue (video and lyrics)

Enjoy listening to the George Strait "Am I Blue" song that was his twelfth song to reach #1 on the Country Music charts. The George Strait Am I Blue song was released in 1987 for his album “Ocean Front Property”. This song was George Strait’s twentieth single, his twelfth number one single and his fifth in a row to reach #1.. The song reached #1 on November 7, 1987 on the Billboard Country Singles chart. Listen to “Am I Blue” and see the written lyrics below.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Journey announces tour with Billy Idol, Toto

Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 11/3: Astroworld Festival, Chvrches and More

Hello, Houston. We’re in for a pretty wild week, concert-wise. If you live near NRG Stadium, you have our sympathies, because that area will be crazy this weekend. But Astroworld Festival won’t be the only live music in town, so keep scrolling to see what else is on tap for the upcoming week.
HOUSTON, TX
995qyk.com

George Strait Honors Police and Firefighters In Powerful New Video

In honor of First Responders Day, October 28, George Strait released a powerful new music video for “The Weight of the Badge” as a tribute to first responders. The video focuses on stories and moments with some of our nation’s first responders and their families, giving some insight into what it means to live every day bearing the weight of the badge.
MUSIC
B105

George Strait Makes History With U.S. Bank Stadium Show

This is amazing but I can't say that I am that surprised! George Strait has made history with his show at U.S. Bank Stadium!. The show took place over the weekend, packing in thousands of fans into U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday (November 13th). It was even more special for said fans as the show was originally meant to take place over the summer of 2020 but was postponed a handful of times like every other show amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
99.5 WKDQ

You And Three Friends Could Score Floor Seats At George Strait’s Evansville Concert

99.5 WKDQ wants to send you and three friends to the Ford Center this Sunday to see George Strait!. "The King", George Strait will be taking over Evansville's Ford Center on Sunday, November 7th. Ever since the announcement was made, everyone has been buzzing about this show. I mean George Strait is a living legend. The man has over 50 number one hit singles! They couldn't have picked more of a special artist to help celebrate the Ford Center's 10th anniversary!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Rhiannon Giddens records 'Before the Deluge' with Renée Fleming, Alison Krauss

GREENSBORO — Opera star Renée Fleming has released a new recording with bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss, and city native and Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens. As the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, reaches its conclusion, the trio on Friday released a new cover of Jackson Browne’s environmental anthem, "Before the Deluge."
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC

