CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks Eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Kristopher Knox
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is a quarterback-driven league, so signal-callers are focal points in the draft. Not only is quarterback often the most debated position, but teams are also most willing to take QBs at the top. Of the last 13 No. 1 overall selections, 10 have been quarterbacks. The last...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
Sporting News

Malik Willis vs. Matt Corral: Who is the No. 1 QB in the 2022 NFL Draft rankings?

The 2022 NFL Draft class for quarterbacks has changed plenty during the 2021 college football season. As once-prized potential first-rounders Sam Howell (North Carolina) Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) and Kedon Slovis (USC) have struggled to push their stock down, it's opened the door for two QBs to emerge as the new 1-2 for '22.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Todd Mcshay
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: Devy NFL Draft Prospects Rankings Update

Week ten in college football was one of feast or famine. For the most part, the top college teams either blew the metaphorical doors off of their competition or crawled their way to pitiful results on the back of minimal offensive production. As football fans and Devy Fantasy Football buffs, high-octane, eye-popping offensive production is an incessant craving. There are never enough touchdowns to satiate the desire. Like a moth to the flame, though, blindly following that production without context can be destructive. All factors such as team, talent level, competition, intangibles, size, athleticism, and skill play a factor in a Devy Fantasy Football prospect's chances for success. Numbers don't lie, but they don't always tell the whole truth. Let's look at the NFL Draft prospects at the skilled position that saw their devy fantasy football rankings change.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles eyeing top defenders with multiple first-round picks

The 3-6 Eagles are set to begin on-field preparation for their matchup against the Broncos in Week 10 and another loss could officially start the 2022 NFL Draft process. The Eagles will have two first-round picks thanks to a trade with the Dolphins, and if Carson Wentz meets a snap count threshold, they’ll acquire the Colts 2021 first-round pick instead of a second-rounder.
NFL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. explains Kenny Pickett as early top QB prospect

A year ago the top three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft were all quarterbacks, with five selected in the top 20 overall, however, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper currently projects the first passer won’t come off the board in 2022 until Kenny Pickett is taken at No. 20. Kiper explained why teams could stall on signal-callers, and why the fifth-year senior out of Pittsburgh is the top quarterback prospect on his big board during Wednesday’s appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College Football Playoff#Stanford#American Football
Bleacher Report

Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Stingley Jr. Stay atop the Rankings

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the top player in the 2022 NFL draft class, according to the latest big board by ESPN's Todd McShay. There were no changes in the top five from McShay's latest installment in October, although there was a significant shift at quarterback with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett overtaking Malik Willis of Liberty as the position's top player.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chris Olave lands in the top five

As we head into the home stretch of the college football season, the reality of the NFL Draft draws near. Teams have plenty of data on collegiate prospects, and tiers are beginning to form already. Soon, these 2022 NFL Mock Draft articles will become more consistent, and fans can elevate their excitement about who they’ll draft in the spring.
NFL
Bleacher Report

What Top 2021 Heisman Trophy Contenders Must Do to Catch the Favorites

In a congested Heisman Trophy race, it's officially now-or-never for the leading candidates. This season, ballots are due Dec. 6. That means 2021's top contenders only have two regular-season games and a possible conference championship to add a couple of victories, pad stats and find that ever-elusive "Heisman moment" for their resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy