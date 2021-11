In a game filled with penalty flags and big plays, No. 12 Baylor fell to Texas Christian University 30-28 in a matchup that came down to the wire. Baylor’s defense had no answer for redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris who filled in for the injured Max Duggan. In his first career start, Morris completed 29 of 41 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 70 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He was able to extend plays with his legs and connect on deep shots down the field throughout the game.

WACO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO