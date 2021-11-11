CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Ross' new album? Thanks, but no thanks

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana Ross, "Thank You" (Decca) Her first album in 15 years (and the first since 1999 with original material) finds the diva aiming for both timeless familiarity and timely relevance, tapping a host of in-vogue collaborators including Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent. The collection is also the 77-year-old's most comprehensive songwriting...

101 WIXX

Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

LONDON (Reuters) – Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album “Thank You” later this week. The 77-year-old Ross, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records’ hugely...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Diana Ross To Star In New Music Video, Thanks Her Sons For Giving Her Confidence Ahead Of 1st Original Music In 20 Years

On Tuesday, November 2, the iconic Diana Ross unveiled a teaser for her first new music video in over a decade. Featuring the 77-year-old star in a regal black dress with roses and time-lapses overlaid, the video—for her new single, “All Is Well”—comes ahead of Thank You, due on November 5. Thank You is her first album of original material since Every Day Is a New Day in 1999.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Diana Ross to Headline Glastonbury 2022

Diana Ross is set to bring her supreme sparkle to the main stage at Glastonbury 2022. For, the legendary diva has been announced as one the headliners at the UK’s world-renowned music festival. Full story below…. The regal songstress will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage on...
CELEBRITIES
