Today: Increasing wind and decreasing clouds. A High Wind Warning is in place for all of western ND through 6 PM Wednesday evening. Westerly winds will increase to 30-40 MPH, gusting to 40-65 MPH. Highs will be achieved early in the day as the cold front responsible for the wind will cool temperatures slightly through the afternoon. Midday highs will warm to the lower 40s and lower 50s. By 5 PM, many areas will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO