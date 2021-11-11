The best snow and winter sports gear to gift this year

Shoveling a snowy walkway once or twice a year isn’t so bad. But if you live in a snow-prone region, winter is shovel season, and it gets old fast. However, you can’t ignore it. A snow-covered walkway or driveway is dangerous and could turn into an ice-covered walkway or driveway, which is even worse. So, if you’ve had it with the shovel, it might be time to upgrade to a snow blower. These magical machines scoop up inches and inches of snow and blast it out of the way, leaving your sidewalk, patio and driveway tidy and clear. Like a leaf blower, there are a lot of choices when it comes to snow blowers. It’s important to buy the right one for your needs and snow accumulation. We’ve created a handy shopping guide below with the best snow blowers for every size and budget, from electric to gas to gas with an electric start. Read on to see which snowblower is right for you and your home this winter.

