The best snow and winter sports gear to gift this year

By K. Bell
Engadget
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re serious about snow sports, or a weekend resort-goer, there’s...

www.engadget.com

KTLA.com

Best snowboard gear

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re just beginning or are already an advanced snowboarder, having the right snowboard gear can make the difference between a good day on the slopes and a day spent warming up in the lodge. Companies across the snowsports industry have been making innovative inroads into snowboarding technology, and there’s never been a better time for high performance gear. If you’re in the market for a new snowboard, check out Capita’s latest flagship, the Super D.O.A snowboard.
SPORTS
Well+Good

20 Best Winter Candles for Those of Us Who Can’t Wait for All the Snow Days

One can never have too many winter candles, and that's basically a fact (or at least, a very strong opinion). And that's because, you gotta be prepared for winter in all the ways, including ambiance. Like, yes, stock up on your winter hats, snow boots with arch support, and those electric hand warmers for when it's nippy even inside. Whether you love winter (or are counting down the days until it's sunny and warm out), a sweetly scented (or spice-y) candle can make those seemingly shorter days feel much more bearable and your home much comfier.
SHOPPING
CW33 NewsFix

HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: Parish Episcopal Winter Sports Gear Up

With so much excitement still surrounding the fall sports and their respective playoffs, you may not even realize that cross-over season is about to begin! What do we mean by that? Well, it’s the glorious time of the year where a new season of sports starts while the last season’s sports are still going on. VYPE DFW paid a visit to the campus of Parish Episcopal for the Parish Winter Sports photoshoot! Keep your eyes peeled for amazing photos at VYPE Photos, but for now, enjoy the behind-the-scenes teaser video of the Panthers’ winter teams as they gear up for excellence this winter:
SPORTS
Fortune

6 ‘hygge’ gifts for a cozier winter

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Not everyone has time to shop around and look for the newest items on the market that could appeal to the loved ones and colleagues on their gift-giving lists. (Or for themselves, because let’s be honest, we look at holiday gift guides and deals for ourselves just as much as for others.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
backpacker.com

The Warmest New Hiking Gear of Winter 2021

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. All of the gear in our 2021 Winter Gear Guide is designed to excel in cold-weather conditions. That said, there are a number of products that really turn up the heat, so I scoured the 85 items in the guide to bring you the ones that provide maximum protection from the cold. When I head out on a winter trek, this is the gear I’m carrying to keep me comfortable both on the trail and in camp. It’s not everything you need for fourth-season adventuring—check out the guide for the rest—but these five products will give you a head start on beating bone-chilling temps.
HIKING
FOX 21 Online

Ski Hills Gearing Up for Winter Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Northland’s Ski mountains are getting ready for the winter season. Right now, Lutsen Mountain’s top priority is snowmaking which will happen when we get consecutive colder days. With snow-making staff on standby, they have a goal of people coming in and skiing by Thanksgiving and are...
DULUTH, MN
The Independent

9 best kids’ snow boots to keep their toes warm all winter

No one ever had fun in the snow with cold feet. If your child wants to play out in the white stuff without tears or tantrums, it’s essential to invest in a decent pair of snow boots so they can enjoy the weather and stay safe.The best snow boots need to be waterproof, cosy and have a good grip so your child won’t slip on any icy patches. They need to be easy to get on and off too, especially for younger children hurrying to get out at the first sign of flakes, so it’s worth considering a pull-on pair...
APPAREL
HGTV

The Best Snow Blowers for Every Budget

Shoveling a snowy walkway once or twice a year isn’t so bad. But if you live in a snow-prone region, winter is shovel season, and it gets old fast. However, you can’t ignore it. A snow-covered walkway or driveway is dangerous and could turn into an ice-covered walkway or driveway, which is even worse. So, if you’ve had it with the shovel, it might be time to upgrade to a snow blower. These magical machines scoop up inches and inches of snow and blast it out of the way, leaving your sidewalk, patio and driveway tidy and clear. Like a leaf blower, there are a lot of choices when it comes to snow blowers. It’s important to buy the right one for your needs and snow accumulation. We’ve created a handy shopping guide below with the best snow blowers for every size and budget, from electric to gas to gas with an electric start. Read on to see which snowblower is right for you and your home this winter.
SHOPPING
Houston Chronicle

The Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year

Regardless of how many people you’re buying gifts for this year, you inevitably have at least one who’s always on the road. Or in the sky, if you want to get technical. That said, I don’t think there’s nearly enough emphasis on travel-centric gifts in the world. Some might argue that a suitcase or a Dopp kit doesn’t necessarily exude thoughtfulness, but as someone who both travels frequently and enjoys being on the receiving end of gifts, I’d beg to differ.
TRAVEL
Glam.com

8 Holiday Gifts to Make 2022 Their Best Year Yet

The best holiday gifts keep on giving—and giving and giving. Versatile, useful presents are always favorites, but the ultimate is something that makes the recipient feel seen and supported and pumped up. Confident and unstoppable, really. If you’re shopping for someone who’s eyeing a big year ahead, be it a...
TENNIS
Thrillist

The Best Unconventional Advent Calendars to Gift This Year

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Advent calendars have certainly evolved from simple cardboard displays containing a...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts and Gear for Fans of the Outdoors

We all know someone who can’t get enough of the great outdoors. If you’re currently looking for a gift for this person, you’re in luck: finding the best gifts for outdoor lovers isn’t too hard. Between camping gear, gadgets, tools and guided adventures, there’s a great gift for every outdoorsy loved one. To help make the shopping process a bit easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for outdoor lovers below. We’ve included some of the best gear from top outdoor brands, as well as some incredible guided experiences like surfing in San Diego and backcountry skiing in Jackson...
SHOPPING
Engadget

Everything in our holiday gift guide that’s under $100

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s dangerously easy to go over budget during the holidays when, especially...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Gear Up for Fall and Winter Adventures with REI's Sale: The Best Deals on Jackets, Vests, and More

If you've been waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for deals on top fall and winter gear, save yourself the time because REI is holding a huge sale now. The Gear Up Get Out Sale is offering up to 30% off nearly 7,000 special deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and so much more. We're all ready to get outside this fall, and the REI Gear Up Get Out Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures!
SHOPPING
jeffathletics.com

Winter Sports Online Tickets

Don’t forget if you would like to purchase tickets for any Jeff High Winter Sporting Events you can purchase them ahead of time online through TicketSpicket. We will also sell tickets at the gate for $6. Hope to see you at one of our sporting events this winter showing support for our Jeff High Athletes!
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Gear Patrol

Wardrobe Staples To Gift This Winter

Howler Brothers is an Austin-based apparel company that sets out to make gear that works in the water, on the trail and around the house. In other words, it's do-it-all gear for those with an active lifestyle. If you're looking for a quality gift to give this season that someone will actually wear, it's worth checking out what Howler Brothers has to offer. From premium flannels to heavier jackets for the coming months, there is certainly something for everyone on your list this year. And after checking out the products, you might find yourself adding a few things to your cart just for you, too. Go ahead, you earned it.
APPAREL
Financial Times

Where to hit the snow this winter

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Backcountry Alaska has a lot to recommend it: it is relatively easily accessible from major US west coast airports and then there’s the sheer volume of Great Wide Open that awaits: thousands of empty miles of tundra, glacier, and ample opportunities to admire the Northern Lights. Hiding between the Trimble and Hayes glacier and the Tordrillo mountain range is Winterlake Lodge, a comfy eco-property operated by adventure outfitters Within The Wild. Beyond the heli-skiing, glacier trekking and day-long snowshoe outings, Winterlake is known for being a checkpoint on the Iditarod sled dog race, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in March. It’s the perfect excuse to go in 2022: Winterlake has its own overnight dog camp on Trimble Glacier, where you can learn the ins and outs of the sled and cook over the campfire. Or you can stay back at the lodge and enjoy chef-owner Kirsten Dixon’s long-standing Iditarod Ice Cream Social tradition, whereby guests nosh on a delectable dessert spread alongside top dog mushers as they rock in and out. From $2,400 for a three-day minimum stay, withinthewild.com.
LIFESTYLE
KELOLAND TV

Winter reminders for dealing with blowing snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Blowing snow started yesterday evening and it continued into the morning. Giving drivers a slow start to their Friday. As the sun came up this morning, snow greeted many drivers in eastern KELOLAND. The combination of wind and snow made for a slow commute. To give drivers a head’s up on what type of commute they would have, we have a new tool to use in the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Winter sports are fine. Winter sports season is not

Winter sports are already here. On Halloween weekend, the Friday night lights of football were joined by the Monday through Thursday night lights — and occasionally Saturday as well — of soccer and basketball. Before I begin this rant, please know that I have nothing against soccer and basketball or...
SOCCER

