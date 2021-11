This is the second article in a two-part series discussing the various functions within a pacemaker that alter sensing and pacing options. A pacemaker is a device implanted into a patient’s chest; it sends small electrical signals via leads placed in the heart and is used to treat clinically significant bradyarrthymias. This second article in a two-part series discusses the various pacemaker functions that alter sensing and pacing options. Part one – on placement, different modes of use and potential complications – should be read first.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO