CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' charter school to move to larger campus

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ charter school will relocate to a larger campus in New York City.

The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city's Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school’s capacity to grow from 500 to 700 students from grades 6th through 12th beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

The school's new campus will feature 40 classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor communal courtyard, and an area called the “Great Hall” for all school assemblies and performances.

“The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve,” Combs said in a statement. “This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

Combs launched the Harlem charter school in 2016. He’s been a longtime education advocate and gifted $1 million to the Capital Preparatory Schools network for a new Bronx location, which opened last year. He is a Harlem native.

The Church of All Saints and School, which was constructed in 1883, was designated by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2007. The parish and school were closed by the archdiocese of New York in 2015 before the church was deconsecrated two years later.

“We are honored to reinvigorate a landmarked gem of Harlem, revitalizing its original place as a center of education for the community through our new campus,” the school’s co-founder Steve Perry said in a statement. “A prestigious staple of New York City, we are proud to provide the children of Capital Prep Harlem with a learning environment and space that reflects the history and beauty of the community we know and love.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Charter School Leader Mardele Early to receive Terrel H. Bell Award.

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD)- Lake Forrest Charter School Leader and Founder Mardele Early has been awarded the Terrel H. Bell Award granted by the U.S Department of Education for outstanding leadership for the 2021 school year. The news was announced in a press release Tuesday, November 2. Lake Forrest Elementary...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
change-links.org

Families Protest New East L.A. Charter High School

Angry mothers and students protest a proposed charter high school in East LA. Over a 100 students, teachers and parents from Garfield High School (GHS) held a protest in East Los Angeles on October 13, against a planned construction of a new charter high school. East Los Angeles unincorporated area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
communityimpact.com

San Antonio Charter Moms hosts School Discovery Days event series

With the approach of a new enrollment season for San Antonio’s choice schools, San Antonio Charter Moms, a nonprofit, is launching its School Discovery Days event series with a Nov. 7 gathering at Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden, 434 S. Alamo St. According to a news release, School Discovery Days connect families...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Capital Prep Harlem
northeastnews.net

State Rep Weber tours area charter school

Missouri State Representative Emily Weber (D-24) joined Frontier Charter School of Innovation staff at the District’s Elementary campus at 6700 Corporate Drive in Executive Park in the East Bottoms this morning for a tour and a peek at the school’s ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) program that supports multi-lingual learners in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
Charleston City Paper

How a school trip changed Sean Hawkins’ life

It’s fairly safe to say that most school field trips are endured by students, but generally don’t have life-changing impacts. Enter Sean Hawkins, then a 16-year-old student near Houston. Being in Texas, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for his class to visit a slaughterhouse. “It had a tremendous impact,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
Times and Democrat

Claflin moves gala to on-campus site

Claflin University has announced a change in venue for the 27th Presidential Scholarship Gala on Friday, Nov. 19. The gala featuring the rhythm-and-blues trio SWV has been relocated to the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on the Claflin campus of Claflin University. Purchase tickets now at https://alumni.claflin.edu/2021-presidential-gala.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Diverse Religious Imagery A Central Theme Of Teaching At Salve Regina Catholic Academy In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Exodus Center For Trauma Innovation Opens In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A grand opening was held in East Harlem Tuesday morning of a new center to help victims of trauma. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. joined community leaders to cut the ribbon on the Exodus Center for Trauma Innovation on Third Avenue between 123rd and 124th Streets. Founders say the center will promote trauma healing, particularly for members of the community who historically have been affected by violence and lacked access to services. “Trauma is a widespread public health problem, and it affects New Yorkers of every single background. But it is a silent epidemic rather than a visible and open epidemic,” Vance said. The center was funded with an $8 million grant from the DAs criminal justice investment initiative.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

‘Chicago’ Revival Celebrates 25th Anniversary On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration will take place Tuesday on Broadway, marking the 25th anniversary of a much loved musical. The current revival of the musical “Chicago” premiered on Broadway in 1996. A marching band from Brooklyn will lead a mini parade Tuesday from Times Square to a celebration at the Ambassador Theatre. WATCH: ‘Chicago’ Actor James Naughton On What Makes Show So Special Actor James Naughton, who won a Tony award for his portrayal of lawyer Billy Flynn, will be among those taking part. “What you see is performers right in front of your eyes, dancing, singing, acting. You don’t see that much anymore,” he told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. “It’s not about falling chandeliers or people on roller skates. There are no gimmicks, it’s just performing.” We’ll have coverage of the anniversary celebration on CBS2 News tonight.
PERFORMING ARTS
wgvunews.org

Charter Schools 101

Charter Schools 101, speaking with the ED for Covenant House Michigan, talking about how the services support homeless youth in GR and across the state. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Sean ‘Love' Combs' Charter School to Move to Larger Campus

Sean “Love” Combs’ charter school will relocate to a larger campus in New York City. The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city's Harlem neighborhood. The relocation will allow the school’s capacity to grow from 500 to 700 students from grades 6th through 12th beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds historic home for his Harlem charter school

Sean “Diddy” Combs has found a storied new home for his Capital Prep Harlem school. The school is relocating to the former Church of All Saints at East 129th St. and Madison Ave. The site was built in the 1880s and designed by James Renwick Jr., the architect behind St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
EDUCATION
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy