CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Akita puppy stolen at gunpoint during afternoon walk

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCuxf_0ctYtJW600
Stolen dog Police in Maryland are looking for the driver of this silver BMW after they said the person stole the Akita named Queen as the dog and her owner were out for a walk on Monday. (Prince George's County Police /Twitter)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are looking for an Akita puppy that was stolen at gunpoint while its owner took it out for an afternoon walk.

Queen is 4 months old and an American Akita.

Police said a silver BMW pulled up as Queen and her owner were walking Monday around 4:30 p.m., WTTG reported

The driver, who was wearing a pink ski mask, jumped out of the car and demanded the dog.

Police are now looking for both the driver and the dog, WUSA reported.

This is not the first time a dog was taken at gunpoint in recent weeks, local media outlets are reporting.

A French bulldog puppy was stolen at gunpoint in September in Capitol Heights, WTTG reported.

The dog’s owner has spent more than $1,000 in ads in hopes of getting the bulldog named Alfred back, police told the news station.

Missing guide dog returned to man, thanks to Facebook

Another French bulldog was also stolen in Washington, D.C., according to WTTG.

Kato, a 7-year-old bull terrier, was recently found in Georgia after being taken from a farm in Maryland in January, WUSA reported. Kato was returned to his family in September.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Texas infant dies after falling out of car

IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving, Texas said an infant who fell out of a moving car before being struck and killed by a second car, was not in a car seat. Police said they may file charges against the mother, according to KTVT. The 8-month-old baby fell out of a rear door onto the street. Another car then ran over the infant and continued driving. Police are not calling it a hit-and-run, because they do not believe the second driver knew what happened.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Brentwood, MD
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Akita#Puppies#Dog#American#Pgpdnews#Wttg#Wusa#Facebook Another French#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in deciding, albeit randomly, who will be the final 12 jurors that will decide his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer. At the direction of Circuit...
KENOSHA, WI
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
74K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy